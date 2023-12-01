CD Projekt resolves dispute with investors over Cyberpunk 2077 launch issues

CD Projekt has settled a class action lawsuit filed by its own investors, who claim they were misled over Cyberpunk 2077's quality at launch.

The US District Court for the Central District of California issued a final approval of the settlement on November 28, meaning that legal proceedings have ended, as detailed in a regulatory announcement published by the Polish developer.

The lawsuit was settled for $1.85 million earlier this year, and the game firm did not have to admit to the suit's allegations.

New York-based Rosen Law Firm sought legal action in December 2020 on behalf of the studio's investors, who alleged that CD Projekt misled them over Cyberpunk 2077's performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at launch.

The lawsuit alleged the firm "made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs," among other issues.