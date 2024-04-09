Skip to main content
Black Salt Games' Dredge to be adapted for the silver screen

The film will be made in collaboration with production firm Story Kitchen

News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Black Salt Games and Story Kitchen have announced that they will adapt Dredge into a live-action movie.

Story Kitchen, established in 2022 by Sonic The Hedgehog film producer Dmitri M. Johnson, focuses on adapting video game IPs into film and TV projects.

"We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe," said Black Salt Games.'

The fishing adventure Dredge, released in March 2023, sold over one million units by October.

