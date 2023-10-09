Dredge shores up one million units sold

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Black Salt Games announced that its latest title, Dredge, has hooked more than a million players in sales.

In an interview with Game Developer, producer Nadia Thorne, and 3D artist Mikey Bastiaens explained that the fishing adventure exceeded expectations.

The development team originally estimated that it would amass 100,000 copies sold during its first year.

"That would have been amazing. That was a top estimate when we were setting our expectations. We smashed through those targets," they said.

Dredge was released for multiplatforms and PC on March 30, 2023.