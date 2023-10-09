If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dredge shores up one million units sold

Black Salt Games' fishing adventure hits the sales figure six months after its release

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Black Salt Games announced that its latest title, Dredge, has hooked more than a million players in sales.

In an interview with Game Developer, producer Nadia Thorne, and 3D artist Mikey Bastiaens explained that the fishing adventure exceeded expectations.

The development team originally estimated that it would amass 100,000 copies sold during its first year.

"That would have been amazing. That was a top estimate when we were setting our expectations. We smashed through those targets," they said.

Dredge was released for multiplatforms and PC on March 30, 2023.

