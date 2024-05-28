Arrowhead's future, and a trio of acquisitions | Microcast

The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now available in both podcast and video form, and can be watched below.

This week, we discuss (to the extent that we can, given how early into the transition period we are) our change of ownership with IGN parent Ziff Davis acquiring Gamer Network Ltd and its brands, which includes GamesIndustry.biz and our sister sites Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and more.

We also talk about the new leadership at Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Games as well as the studio's ambitions for the future, which you can read more about in Chris' interview on the site.

Finally, we reflect on the impact of the other acquisitions announced last week; namely, Nintendo taking Shiver Entertainment off Embracer Group's hands, and Atari ending the first console war by snapping up the Intellivision brand.

To get this episode you can: watch via the player below, download the audio podcast version here, or subscribe to our podcast feed.

Episode edited by Alix Attenborough.