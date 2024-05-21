Skip to main content
IGN Entertainment acquires Eurogamer, GI, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and more

New owner makes redundancies across the Gamer Network portfolio

Christopher Dring avatar
News by Christopher Dring Head of Games B2B
Published on

IGN Entertainment has acquired the Gamer Network family of digital brands for an undisclosed sum.

As a result of the acquisition, some redundancies have been made across the UK-based organisation.

Gamer Network’s publications are GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer (including six local language editions), Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247 and Dicebreaker. The business also holds shares in Outside Xbox, Digital Foundry and Hookshot (which operates Nintendolife, PushSquare, PureXbox and Time Extension).

IGN Entertainment is the division of Ziff Davis that includes IGN, MapGenie, HowLongToBeat, and Humble Bundle. It has acquired the websites from PAX and New York Comic-Con organiser ReedPop, which initially bought the Gamer Network business in 2018.

Not included in the sale are UK-based events EGX or MCM, or the digital brand Popverse, which remain with ReedPop.

