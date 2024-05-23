Atari acquires Intellivision brand and over 200 games

Atari has a picked up the Intellivision brand name and 200 games from Intellivision LLC.

Details on the games were not shared, but Intellivision LLC will continue to develop the Amico games console separately with a license from Atari to distribute games on the platform.

The Amico console was originally due to release in October 2020, but a lack of funds has caused a delay to the product and as of November 2023, the firm stated it didn't have the money needed to distribute the machine.

Atari says it will continue to digitally and physically distribute Intellivision titles, explore licensing opportunities and 'potentially create new games'.

Atari and Intellivision were once fierce console competitors in the 1970s and early 1980s.

“This was a very rare opportunity to unite former competitors and bring together fans of Atari, Intellivision and the golden age of gaming,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen.

Intellivision Entertainment CEO Phil Adam added: "Atari has been a valuable partner and we have every confidence they will be a responsible steward of the storied Intellivision brand. We look forward to our expanded collaboration and bringing a broad array of new Atari and Intellivision titles to the Amico and Amico Home family gaming platforms."

It is part of Atari's continued investment in its retro games business, including the acquisitions of Digital Eclipse, Nightdive, RetroAge and numerous games IP. We spoke to CEO Wade Rosen last year on the firm's retro focus.