The latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast is now live, with Chris Dring and James Batchelor offering a quick dive into the biggest stories from across the business of video games.

This week, we discuss Apple's short-lived ban on Epic Games' developer account, which would have prevented both the return of Fortnite to iOS and the launch of Epic's app store. Far from being another chapter in the ongoing Epic vs Apple saga, this is part of the iOS firm's ongoing efforts to resist the European Union and its new regulations, such as the Digital Markets Act.

We also discuss the $2.4 million settlement between Nintendo and the makers of Switch emulator Yuzu, and Warner Bros' comments about the volatility of the console space and how live service games more than "one-and-done" titles like Hogwarts Legacy may be the answer.

