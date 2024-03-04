Nintendo and Yuzu developer settle lawsuit for $2.4m

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu developer, Tropic Haze, has agreed to pay the Mario maker $2.4 million in a settlement.

As reported by The Verge, in a new joint filing, Tropic Haze will relinquish its domain name to Nintendo of America and delete all of its circumvention tools for the program.

The move affects not only Yuzu but also the Nintendo 3S emulator Citra. The developer of both the emulators, Bunnei, announced on Discord that Yuzu and its support of Citra was ending.

"We started the projects in good faith, out of passion for Nintendo and its consoles and games, and were not intending to cause harm," they said.

"But we see now that because our projects can circumvent Nintendo's technological protection measures and allow users to play games outside of authorized hardware, they have led to extensive piracy."

Nintendo and Tropic Haze are awaiting the judge's approval of the permanent injunction.

The $2.4 million settlement comes after the emulator developer responded to Nintendo of America after the firm took legal action against Yuzu for copyright infringement on February 26.