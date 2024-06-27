Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Amazon Fire TV in select markets

Microsoft and Amazon are partnering to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more devices: specifically, the latest models of Amazon's Fire TV Stick.

The Xbox firm announced in a blog post that the Xbox app will be made available on Fire TV in 2 selected markets from next month, enabling anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to access the cloud gaming titles in Microsoft's library.

To begin with, the app will be limited to two devices: Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which were both released last year. These retail for $49.99 and $59.99 respectively, with Microsoft positioning this as a more affordable way to get into Xbox gaming.

Players will need a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller (which, as Amazon's blog post confirms, includes PlayStation's DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers) to access these titles.

While an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is needed for the full library of titles, the Xbox app will give non-members the opportunity to play Fortnite.

The partnership is the latest in Microsoft's efforts to bring Game Pass via cloud gaming to more devices, following a similar partnership with Samsung and its Smart TVs.