Sections

Sony adds PS4 games to PS Now

Library of streaming titles hits 500 as Sony brings back $9.99 pricing for new subscribers only

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

blog.us.playstation.com

Related stories

Sega embraces "grassroots" games-as-a-service

John Clark details organic approach led by studios, focused on communities, and applied to everything from recurring revenue to PC ports

By Brendan Sinclair

37 minutes ago

eBay pulls SNES Mini listings in attempts to counter scalpers

Leading online marketplace will not list any item that cannot be delivered within 30 days

By James Batchelor

An hour ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.