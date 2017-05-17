Sections

GameStop Expo 2017 set for August 27

Retailer's fan-focused event returns to Vegas, will be held on a weekend for first time

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

tinyurl.com

Related stories

Reboot: Develop 2018 dates announced, tickets on sale

Dubrovnik show prepares for April 19-21 next year

By Dan Pearson

22 days ago

GamesAid Golf and Spa day set for July 6th

Event is celebrating its tenth anniversary

By Christopher Dring

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.