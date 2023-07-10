Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's reign continues | UK Boxed Charts

It's another week at No.1 in the UK physical charts for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Despite a 20% drop in sales week-on-week, Nintendo's hit remained at the top for the second week running, GfK reported.

Following its launch on May 12, Tears of the Kingdom remained at the top for four weeks, until Diablo 4's release. It then reclaimed No.1 briefly until Final Fantasy 16 launched but was back again last week.

Zelda will likely continue to dominate the charts on and off throughout the summer – Pikmin 4 (due next week) could get for a brief spell at the top but with many of the games on other consoles now sold digitally, we can overall expect Nintendo titles to dominate the physical charts this year.

There was only one new entry in the UK boxed charts this week, NIS America's The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, which debuted at No.22.

Elsewhere, FIFA 23 made it back to No.2 with a 30% increase in sales. Metroid Prime Remastered re-entered the charts at No.13 thanks to a 222% surge in sales, and so did WWE 2K23 at No.13, with sales up 183% week-on-week. All three benefitted from retail promotions.

Here is the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending July 8, 2023:

Last Week This Week Title 1 1 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 6 2 FIFA 23 5 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 2 4 Final Fantasy 16 8 5 Hogwarts Legacy 4 6 God of War Ragnarok 12 7 Star Wars Jedi Survivor 9 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 11 9 Diablo 4 15 10 Minecraft (Switch)