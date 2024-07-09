Elden Ring sales jump 467% on Shadow of the Erdtree release I UK Monthly Charts

2.53 million console and PC games were sold in June in the UK, which is a drop of nearly 14% over the year before, GSD data reveals.

June 2023 was particularly busy with the launch of Diablo IV, Final Fantasy 16, F1 23 and Street Fighter 6, whereas June 2024 has been significantly quieter.

EA Sports FC 24 tops the charts. It’s a strong June performance for EA’s football game, which has no doubt benefitted from the European Championship competition that is taking place in Germany right now.

The biggest selling new game in June this year was F1 24, which comes in at No.3 on the podium. It's a somewhat disappointing launch for the EA racer, with the opening five weeks on the market down 44% compared with the launch of F1 23.

Elden Ring rises 19 places in the charts with sales up 467% month-on-month. The FromSofware and Bandai Namco game received the expansive new DLC Shadow of the Erdtree towards the end of the month, which has provided a significant boost to the base game.

Elsewhere, coming in at No.14 is Luigi's Mansion 2 HD from Nintendo. The game may have made the Top Ten, but Nintendo doesn't share digital data with the charts, so its position is based on physical game sales alone. The game was only just released right at the end of the month.

A big month for the DualSense

Sales of consoles dipped slightly in June, down 9% over the same period in 2023, with just under 99,000 games consoles sold (GfK panel data).

All three platforms saw a slight decline, with PS5 still comfortably the market leader (selling more than the other two platforms combined). Nintendo Switch slips to No.3 this month, narrowly overtaken by Xbox Series S and X, with both platforms broadly neck-and-neck year-to-date.

The console sector in the UK is down 29% in unit terms this year and down 31% in revenue. This has been caused by several factors, including a very strong first half of the year for PS5 in 2023 when the console came back into stock (making for a tough year-on-year comparison), plus the age of Nintendo Switch, which is now in its eighth year on the market.

Meanwhile, over in accessories, 655,000 of these products were sold via UK retail last month (GfK data). This is a jump of 16% over the same period in 2023. This was driven by some strong promotions on the PS5 DualSense, with the entire Top Four made up of the controller (Midnight Black at No.1, White at No.2, Cosmic Red at No.3 and Starlight Blue at No.4). The controller's average selling price was £10 lower in June compared with May.

GfK boss Dorian Bloch revealed that as many extra DualSense controllers have been sold as PS5 units, which means the average PS5 customer has one extra pad.

UK GSD June 2024 Top 10 (Digital and Physical)

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 F1 24 (EA) 4 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (2K Games) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 9 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 10 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.