Alan Wake 2 wins Game of the Year at Finnish Game Awards 2024

The Finnish Game Awards 2024 were held last night, with Remedy's Alan Wake 2 taking home Finnish Game of the Year.

Eight awards and recognitions were presented at the ceremony, celebrating the best Finnish games of the past year.

Survival game Road to Vostok was awarded Best Creative Achievement of the Year, while indie studio Notovia won Rookie of the Year for its horror series I'm On Observation Duty.

Jesse Makkoen received the W Love Games Excellence Award for its title Afterdream, and influencer Natasha Skult took home Power Player of the Year.

Nova Salmivaara won IGDA Volunteer of the Year, while Laura Piispanen was awarded Jampion of the Year by Finnish Game Jam. The main prize of the Bit1 student competition was given to Team Pendulo for its title Oddli