The biggest Serbia games firms amassed €175m in revenue during 2023

PWC has tracked that the revenue of Serbia's top 15 most successful companies totaled €175 million ($190 million) in 2023, up 17% year-on-year.

This is according to the 2023 Serbian Gaming Industry Report, which covered the 21 largest companies in the sector.

When breaking income by platform, PC led by commanding 34%, mobile was 32%, and services were 28%.

Meanwhile, consoles, VR, and web-based platforms grabbed 2% each for player spending.

The report notes that Serbian game studios include Tinybuild, Nordeus, Ubisoft Belgrade, and Wargaming.

Additionally, 73% of the companies surveyed said they generated revenue outside of Serbia.