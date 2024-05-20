Unity for Humanity Grant 2024 recipients announced

Unity has announced the winners of its 2024 Unity for Humanity Grant, with eight studios receiving funds from a pool of $500,000 in addition to technical support for the development of projects.

The winners were chosen following a review of almost 500 projects. Submissions were chosen for their "vision, impact, inclusion, and viability" and innovation.

Developers such as Little Buffalo Studios, Just Another Production Company, and Moosh Studios were among the winners. Honorable mentions went to Benvision Inc for its project for the visually impaired, and Old Hara Studio for its educational VR game Waves of Jeju.

Here are the full list of winners of the 2024 Unity for Humanity Grant.