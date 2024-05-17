Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Report: Microsoft to add next Call of Duty title to Game Pass

The official announcement is expected during next month's Xbox Games Showcase

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Microsoft is poised to add the newest Call of Duty series entry to Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the decision aims to bring new subscribers to the service.

The publication adds that consumers will still have the option of purchasing the new shooter for seperately PC or consoles.

The announcement to add the latest Call of Duty to Game Pass is expected during next month's Xbox Games Showcase.

Word of the first-person shooter series coming to the service was expected following the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Back in October 2023, the company said on social media, "While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare 3 or Diablo 4 into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world."

Regarding other Activision Blizzard titles joining Game Pass, Diablo 4 was added to the catalog back in March.

Read this next

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
Jeffrey Rousseau: Jeffrey joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.
Related topics
Activision Blizzard Game Pass Microsoft