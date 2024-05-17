Report: Microsoft to add next Call of Duty title to Game Pass

Microsoft is poised to add the newest Call of Duty series entry to Xbox Game Pass.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the decision aims to bring new subscribers to the service.

The publication adds that consumers will still have the option of purchasing the new shooter for seperately PC or consoles.

The announcement to add the latest Call of Duty to Game Pass is expected during next month's Xbox Games Showcase.

Word of the first-person shooter series coming to the service was expected following the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Back in October 2023, the company said on social media, "While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare 3 or Diablo 4 into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world."

Regarding other Activision Blizzard titles joining Game Pass, Diablo 4 was added to the catalog back in March.