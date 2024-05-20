A new era for PlayStation | Microcast

You can now download or watch the latest GamesIndustry.biz Microcast, offering you a quick dive into the biggest stories from the past week.

This week, we discuss the news from Sony regarding retired CEO Jim Ryan's replacement. Or rather, replacements. Plural. We reflect on the benefits of having long-serving execs like Herman Hulst and Hideaki Nishino in charge of PlayStation, as well as the challenges they face and the platform holder's increased focus on player engagement over units sold.

We also discuss the Stop Killing Games campaign, the UK government's response to it, and the wider shift we see in both the games industry and entertainment in general that is reflected by the rise of such a campaign. Brendan dives even deeper into this issue in the latest This Week In Business.

