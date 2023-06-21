If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Series X to get a new price tag

The US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia will be unaffected but all markets will receive a Games Pass cost update

Jeffrey Rousseau avatar
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

Starting in August, Microsoft's Xbox Series X is receiving a price increase in most countries.

As reported by The Verge, the change will not affect the console's cost in the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia.

The Series X prices effective on August 1 are below:

  • £479.99 for the UK
  • €549.99 in most European markets
  • CAD $649.99 in Canada
  • AUD 799.99 in Australia

The new costs mostly align with Sony's PlayStation 5 price changes in August 2022.

The Series S home console will not see a price increase.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription will receive a cost update across multiple markets next month, which marks the first time the service has seen a price change since its 2017 launch.

The base service will set back consumers in the US $10.99 a month when it was previously $9.99. The ultimate subscription will shift from $14.99 to $16.99.

The news comes months after Microsoft increased the Series S|X cost in Sweden.

In February, the firm updated the price of its current-generation home consoles in Japan.

Back in December 2022, the firm said that it will be increasing the price of its first-party Xbox games from $60 to $70.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Author
Jeffrey Rousseau avatar

Jeffrey Rousseau

Staff Writer

Jeffrey Rousseau joined GamesIndustry.biz in March 2021. Based in Florida, his work focused on the intersectionality of games and media. He enjoys reading, podcasts, staying informed, and learning how people are tackling issues.