Suicide Squad failed to meet Warner expectations

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't meet Warner's expectations, according to its CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels.

During an earnings call (as transcribed by Seeking Alpha) following the release of its Q4 2023 results, Wiedenfels told investors that despite being one of its key releases for this year, the low sales of Suicide Squad has set its games division up "for a tough year."

"This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1," he said.

However, Wiedenfels compared Suicide Squad's performance in its first quarter to Hogwarts Legacy, which launched last February.

"We are lapping the release of Hogwarts Legacy, which saw the largest portion of its very positive financial impact in the first quarter," Wiedenfels noted.

In its financials, Warner highlighted the continued success of the Harry Potter title and that its revenue "increased meaningfully" due to its launch on Nintendo Switch during Q4.