Visual Concepts Austin reportedly hit with layoffs

2K Games has reportedly laid off an unknown number of developers at Visual Concepts Austin.

As reported by Game Developer, former art manager Brad Bowling posted the news on LinkedIn, sharing that himself and "a group of very talented developers" had been let go from the company.

"I have had a great time over the past couple of years working with some of the finest game devs in the industry," Bowling said. "Over the past 23 years of making game art, I have seen some downturns but nothing like this."

Former associate software engineer Sydney F also posted on LinkedIn that they had been laid off "along with several other amazing colleagues."

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to 2K Games for more clarification.

This marks the second round of layoffs for Visual Concepts Austin. Last September, employees in multiple departments including production, design, and QA were affected, as reported by Game Developer.

2K Games acquired Visual Concepts Austin in 2021, then called HookBang. The games team had previously worked on NBA 2K21 and developed the web game PackRat.