44% of upcoming Take-Two titles are new IP

Take-Two Interactive has offered more insight into its line-up for the next three years, pledging that almost half of its releases will be new IP.

GamesIndustry.biz already reported that the Grand Theft Auto publisher has 36 titles planned for fiscal 25 (twelve months ending March 31, 2025), and fiscal 26 (ending March 31, 2026) in our interview with CEO Strauss Zelnick ahead of yesterday's financial results.

In an earnings call Q&A session, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Zelnick offered more detail on the company's line-up and why Take-Two is sharing forecasts for the next three years.

"It's very uncharacteristic of us to talk about subsequent years at this time," Zelnick acknowledged. "We're doing so because we've been investing in a pipeline for a long time. And we now have a great deal of confidence that pipeline will be delivered in the next three years."

Zelnick said Take-Two will release 12 titles in the current fiscal year, as well as that 36 in the following two years.

He added that 44% or more will be new intellectual property.

"The rest is new iterations of existing franchises, and that's mobile, console, PC and numerous business models," he explained. "We couldn't be more excited. Fiscal 24 titles look good and as I said, we're very confident in the years to come as well. And we thought it was important to convey that with transparency today."

Zelnick and his fellow executives refrained from giving any further details, such as how many of these titles will come from Zynga, the company's wholly-owned mobile publisher.

In its results, Take-Two's net losses deepened to $1.12 billion and it expects further losses of up to $518 million for the current fiscal year.

However, the publisher believes fiscal 2025 will see revenues spike to $8 billion, with additional growth the following year.

This has prompted speculation about the release window for Grand Theft Auto 6. GamesIndustry.biz asked Zelnick if the company can achieve such revenues without a GTA release, to which he said: "We're not talking about specific titles. We believe it's highly achievable."

