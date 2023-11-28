Take-Two Interactive sued over use of virtual currency

Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games are facing a class action lawsuit accusing the company of theft and unlawful business practices, due to virtual currency being non-transferrable between games and lost once servers for older titles are deactivated.

In a complaint filed on November 17 in a federal court for the Northern District of California, a minor represented by their parent is seeking "equitable non-monetary and monetary relief" for themselves and those whose in-game currency was removed from a 2K Games account from November 17, 2019 to the present.

The games mentioned include NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K.

The lawsuit argued that the publisher "offers no reason or explanation for why it does not refund or allow transfer of these funds from its customers accounts," and that players are "given no warning when they purchase in-game currency" that this can happen.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Take-Two Interactive for comment.

Last year, another class action lawsuit was filed against Take-Two Interactive regarding the use of loot boxes in its NBA 2K games, which were claimed to "psychologically distance" players from the financial consequences.