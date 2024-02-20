Unwind becomes the South Australian Games Association

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The games networking event, Unwind, has become the South Australian Games Association.

This trade body aims to offer game makers presentations, playtesting nights, and promotion opportunites for local professionals.

The nonprofit organization's committee includes chair Patrick Webb, vice chair Arthur Ah Chee, and treasurer Kirsty Parkin.

Meanwhile, Rachel Mesler will serve as secretary, and Chantal Ryan will be taking on the role of a committee member.

"SAGA's goal is to grow the South Australian games industry into the largest state games sector in Australia," said the trade body.

During its first year, the association intends to focus on community events and begin programs to support the local games scene.

