Until Dawn is getting a movie adaptation

PlayStation Productions and Screen Gems (part of Sony Pictures Entertainment) are working on a movie adaptation of Supermassive horror hit Until Dawn.

Swedish director David F. Sandberg, known for Annabelle: Creation and the two Shazam movies, will be helming the film, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The script was originally written by Polaroid and The Invitation screenwriter Blair Butler, but will be revised by Gary Dauberman, who wrote all three Annabelle films as well as The Nun and It Chapter Two.

Screen Gems described the adaptation as "an R-rated love letter to the horror genre," The Hollywood Reporter said.

PlayStation Productions was announced back in 2019, its purpose being to adapt the company's games IP into film and series. Since then, it's announced a Gravity Rush movie, and it's reportedly working on a Days Gone adaptation. It was also involved in the Uncharted movie.

Supermassive's Until Dawn came out in 2015, exclusively on PS4. It was followed by a VR spin-off, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, in 2016, and spiritual successor The Quarry in 2022.