Unity drops support for Ziva Dynamics, licenses tech to DNEG

Unity has announced it will no longer be selling or supporting Ziva Dynamics products, and has entered an agreement with VFX and animation studio DNEG to license the software.

In a blog post shared on April 2, the firm stated the decision was made as part of its "ongoing company reset" and will shift its focus to its own tech, such as Unity Editor and Runtime, Unity Cloud, and its monetisation solutions.

"By focusing on these few areas, we believe we can best serve our community's needs," the company said.

Unity will no longer be accepting new purchases, trials, or renewals of Ziva's products, as stated on the software's website.

The engine provider initially acquired Ziva Dynamics in January 2022 to aid in digital character creation tools to make them more accessible.

DNEG has acquired Ziva from Unity, which will "continue to retain ownership of all the technology acquired from Ziva Dynamics".

DNEG stated in a blog post that it will be taking on a "significant proportion" of staff from Ziva Dynamics in the process.

"This investment in the Ziva toolset and its future development will further enhance our creature pipeline, supporting our artists in the creation of captivating digital characters and creatures across projects," it said.