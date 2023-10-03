UK regulator appealing to resume investigation into cloud gaming

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority will today continue its appeal to resume its investigation into the mobile browser and cloud gaming sectors.

The regulator announced in November 2022 that it would launch a Phase 2 investigation into whether Apple and Google are dominant to the point of hindering competition in mobile web browsers, as well as the impact of Apple restricting cloud gaming services on iOS.

However, complaints from Apple and Google, as well as a disagreement with the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal, forced the CMA to put these plans on hold earlier this year.

The Court of Appeal later granted the CMA's request to appeal against this decision, with a one-day hearing set for today (Wednesday, October 3).

Until the Court has passed judgment, the CMA must not resume its investigation.

The CAT's primary issue with the CMA investigation was that the regulator missed the deadline to start such an action, which it was supposed to do by December 14, 2021 at the latest.

While the mobile web browser investigation is unlikely to impact games companies, a thorough look into Apple's restriction of cloud gaming could shake up that emerging sector.

Cloud concerns were cited as the CMA's biggest concern when it blocked Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has since proposed a modified deal in which it sells the cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard's games to an independent third party, Ubisoft.

The CMA has provisionally approved this deal, and is expected to make a final decision by the end of this week.