EA Sports FC 25 launch breaks revenue record for soccer games | US Monthly Charts

EA Sports FC 25 debuted at the top of Circana's US charts for September, and reached the highest launch month dollar sales of any soccer game released to date.

It saw "double-digit percentage growth" compared to EA Sports FC 24 during its launch month last year, and topped both charts for PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

PlayStation-exclusive Astro Bot came in second, and also debuted as the 25th best-selling game year-to-date.

Rounding out the Top Five, Madden NFL 25 moved two spaces down to No.3 while The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom debuted at No.4. EA Sports College Football 25 also dropped two spots to No.5.

There were five new entries in the Top Ten this September, including NBA 2k25 at No.7 and NHL 25 at No.9.

In the Top 20, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics debuted at No.16, followed by Space Marine 2: Warhammer 40,000 at No.18.

As for mobile, Supercell's Brawl Stars grew its US spending by 64% month over month following a collaboration with Spongebob Squarepants.

Last War: Survival's downloads increased by 42% month over month, "reaching an all-time daily high of 430,000 and a new daily velocity of downloads around triple what the game was pulling before," according to Sensor Tower's Samuel Aune.

US consumer spending fell by 6% during September to $4.3 billion. This decline was driven by a 44% drop in hardware spending to $251 million, the lowest monthly hardware spending for the month since 2019. Content spending also fell by 3% to $3.9 billion.

According to Circana, year-to-date consumer spending is 30% lower than a year ago at $2.5 billion.

Video game content spending is up by 3% at 3.6 billion, while hardware is down by 30% at $2.5 billion.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of September 1 to October 5, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 NEW EA Sports FC 25 2 NEW Astro Bot 3 1 Madden NFL 25 4 NEW The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom* 5 2 EA Sports College Football 25 6 3 Star Wars: Outlaws 7 NEW NBA 2K25*^^ 8 6 Hogwarts Legacy 9 NEW NHL 25 10 29 God of War: Ragnarok 11 502 Dead Rising 12 144 Final Fantasy 16 13 5 Elden Ring 14 7 Minecraft^^ 15 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) 16 NEW Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics 17 25 Age of Mythology 18 NEW Space Marine 2: Warhammer 40,000* 19 15 Ghost of Tsushima 20 4 EA Sports MVP Bundle

*Digital sales not included, ^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included, ^^Digital sales on Nintendo platforms not included.