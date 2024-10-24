Fawzi Mesmar becomes creative director for Beyond Good & Evil 2

Fawzi Mesmar has joined Ubisoft Montpellier's Beyond Good & Evil 2 team as creative director, he announced on Linkedin.

Mesmar, a veteran designer who has been working in games since 2003, has been at Ubisoft for the past three years, previously as vice president of global creative working across titles including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Star Wars Outlaws, and Beyond Good & Evil's 20th Anniversary Edition.

He previously worked at the likes of DICE as head of design, King as studio design director, Gameloft as principal designer, and more.

He commented: "I have been working with those peeps for years now on this ambitious game and witnessed their talent firsthand. I am standing on the shoulders of creative giants that have supported the team before me, and I look forward to continuing to craft a game that is truly unique for players to enjoy."

Mesmar is replacing creative director Emile Morel, who passed away last year.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been in development limbo for decades, having originally been announced in 2008.

Last year, Ubisoft Montpellier's managing director, Guillaume Carmona, left the studio amid labour issue allegations.