Gamescom Asia breaks attendance record with over 40,000 visitors

Gamescom Asia has broken its attendance record, with 41,013 people going to the Singapore-based show last week.

This represented a 20% increase in attendance, organiser Koelnmesse said, with 177 exhibitors joining the event this year, versus 136 in 2023.

The announcement also highlighted a "significant increase in international participation from countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Thailand and the US."

The B2B conference, which took place over the first two days of the show, featured over 80 speakers, with former Sony exec Shawn Layden headlining the event and giving his thoughts on the disappearance of AA studios and the over-reliance on blockbusters.

Meanwhile, the indie showcase welcomed over 60 titles on the expo floor.

Gamescom Asia will be returning to Singapore next year, the organisers have already announced, from October 30 to November 2.

Project director Daria La Valle commented: "We are thrilled to see how quickly the gaming ecosystem in Asia is evolving, and we are proud to provide a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and collaboration. As this year has proven, Gamescom Asia has established itself as an important meeting point for the Asian gaming industry with other regions.

"What excites us most is the deep engagement between developers, publishers, and fans. The level of creativity and innovation showcased by indie developers, alongside the presence of industry giants like Capcom and PlayStation, demonstrates that Southeast Asia is a driving force in the future of gaming. We look forward to further strengthening these connections in 2025 and beyond."

We interviewed La Valle ahead of the show, and she told us about the event's role to give Southeast Asian developers a platform to shine.

GamesIndustry.biz is a media partner for Gamescom Asia, with organisers providing us with travel and accommodation for this year's event.