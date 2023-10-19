Ubisoft names Montreal as its new North American production hub

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Assassin's Creed marker Ubisoft has announced that Montreal will serve as its North American hub for its production operations.

The company intends for the hub to accelerate its global strategy for gaming projects and business operations. Ubisoft's North American production comprises of its six Canadian studios and three US locations.

Consolidation of operations for its North American studios is projected to be set by September 2024.

The firm has also appointed Christophe Derenne as managing director for all of North America. Derennes brings with him a 30-year career in the games industry.

He joined Ubisoft back in 1990, serving in a management role. After a stint working as managing director at Gameloft, he returned to Ubisoft. From 2006 to 2020, he served as executive vice president of production at the firm.

Before his new appointment, he worked as managing director of Ubisoft Montreal.

"I am very happy to have this opportunity to work with all these teams. We will be able to take advantage of each studio's strengths and unique capacities and expertise," said Derennes.

"I believe that increased collaboration will allow our teams to support one another, learn from each other, and above all, inspire each other to create the best games for our players."