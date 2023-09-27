Ubisoft CEO: Streaming will change gaming just as Netflix has for TV and film

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says that streaming will change the games industry, similar to how Netflix shifted the TV and film business sector.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the executive explained that is why the firm penned a deal for the cloud gaming rights for all Activision Blizzard games.

"When Netflix first said it was going to go into streaming, their shares fell a lot, and they were widely criticized," said the Ubisoft executive.

"We strongly believe in the next five to 10 years, many games will be streamed and will also be produced in the cloud. That's what pushed us to go forward with the [Microsoft] deal."

Guillemot also said that new mobile devices, such as the iPhone 15 release, will help expand the games firm's clouding gaming presence outside Europe and the US.

Ubisoft's deal will also allow it to commercialize and license the cloud gaming version of any Activision Blizzard titles over the next 15 years.