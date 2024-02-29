Toys For Bob splitting from Activision Blizzard

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Toys For Bob today announced that it will be returning to its roots as an independent studio, spinning off from Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

"We believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level," said studio heads Paul Yan and Avery Lodato in a post on the company's website. "This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio."

While the studio is splitting off, it is not cutting ties with Microsoft entirely and is "exploring a possible partnership" with its former parent.

It is also working on a new game, but that title is expected to remain unannounced for some time.

Yan and Lodato emphasized that "Activision and Microsoft have been extremely supportive of our new direction."

The studio did not address where it might be located, as Microsoft recently laid off 86 Toys For Bob developers and closed the studio's physical office as part of a wider swath of cuts to the Xbox organization.

Founded in 1989, Toys For Bob has worked on numerous hit franchises, starting with Star Control and continuing on through spin-offs for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Guitar Hero before making its signature hit with Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure.

More recently, the studio developed Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and last year's Crash Team Rumble, and has also chipped in on Call of Duty projects like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.