Toys for Bob closes physical studio location

Microsoft's recent layoffs resulted in 86 redundancies at game developer Toys for Bob.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, per state filings, the studio behind Spyro Reignited Trilogy also saw its physical office closed.

Toys for Bob most recently released Crash Bandicoot 4 and Crash Team Battle. It also develops Call of Duty Warzone content updates.

Microsoft's job cuts reportedly affected 86 staffers at Sledgehammer Games as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle says that the Call of Duty maker's physical office has been closed as its staffers relocate.