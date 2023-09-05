THQ Nordic pushes Alone in the Dark into January 2024

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

THQ Nordic has announced that its remake of 1992's Alone in the Dark will launch on January 16, 2024.

The games firm attributed the decision to moving the title away from the release slate of October.

"Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan's epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man," said the publisher.

"…This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October."

Alone in the Dark previously had a release date of October 25.

While the survival horror was moved months away due to competition, Ubisoft moved up Assasssin's Creed Mirage for October, and Remedy Entertainment pushed Alan Wake near the end of the month.