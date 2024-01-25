Black Forest Games reportedly cuts 50% of employees

THQ Nordic and Embracer subsidiary Black Forest Games has reportedly cut 50% of its workforce.

As reported by Kotaku, the layoffs were announced yesterday with a source alleging that the developer's creative directors and "if not all" managers will keep their positions.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to Black Forest Games and Embracer Group for more information regarding the layoffs.

Known for reviving the Destroy All Humans series, the German games firm is currently in the process of developing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

Black Forest Games is the latest Embracer-owned studio to experience layoffs, with Lost Boys Interactive losing a "sizable portion" of its team last week.

The Embracer Group has laid off over 900 people since announcing its restructuring program last July.