Ubisoft moves up Assassin's Creed Mirage to October 5

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Mirage's launch date has moved to October 5, putting more space between it and a stacked lineup of new releases later in the month.

The firm initially planned an October 12 launch for the adventure title.

Regarding video game releases, the month will see multiple titles scheduled to launch.

Microsoft's Forza Motorsport arrives on October 10, then Alan Wake on October 17, and the one-two punch of Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20.

Given its growing emphasis on the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft likely wants to give Mirage every chance to succeed.

In May, when Ubisoft announced its full-year financial report, CEO Ives Guillemot said, "While this past year was challenging for the industry and for Ubisoft, it was pivotal for the company as we reinforced our strategic focus on our biggest opportunities…"

"As part of our progressive reallocation of resources, we notably plan to increase the number of talents working on the Assassin's Creed brand by 40% over the coming years."