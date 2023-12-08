This year's Game Awards sees an increase of title announcements

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

The Game Awards 2023 saw an uptick in its game announcements when compared to 2022’s show.

Per data from Fancensus, the event revealed 61 new titles, up more than 50% year-over-year.

When broken down by genre, 51% of the announcements were action/adventure games, and RPG was second, comprising 16%.

Given the volume of reveals, AAA titles only comprised 18% of the games that debuted last night.

Most games shown were AA efforts at 31%, and mid-tier developed games accounted for 30% of new announcements.

Regarding press coverage within six hours after their reveals, Fancensus says that Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds made up 74% of media headlines.

Meanwhile, Ninja Theory's Senuas Saga: Hellblade II trailed behind, and Jurassic Park: Survival made 68% of headlines.

You can read GamesIndustry.biz's recap of The Game Awards here.