No Blizzcon in 2024

BlizzCon is taking another break, as Blizzard announced its fan festival will skip this year.

"After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024," the company said in a blog post.

"This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it. While we're approaching this year differently and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years."

The formerly annual in-person event skipped events from 2020 through 2022, but BlizzCon returned last November, with an in-person event at California's Anaheim Convention Center shortly after Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

While it won't be holding its own show, Blizzard did say it would use other events like Gamescom to promote its 2024 lineup, which includes World of Warcraft: The War Within and the first expansion for Diablo 5, Vessel of Hatred.

It is also planning a series of in-person events around the world to mark Warcraft's 30th anniversary.

"Our hope is that these experiences – alongside several live-streamed industry events where we'll keep you up to date with what's happening in our game universes – will capture the essence of what makes the Blizzard community so special," the company said.