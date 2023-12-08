Hideo Kojima's OD, Marvel's Blade and new Monster Hunter led The Game Awards 2023 reveals

In between handing out awards to some of this year's biggest titles such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2, The Game Awards 2023 featured a variety of game announcements and world premieres.

The biggest reveal came from Hideo Kojima, who shared his upcoming Xbox exclusive project OD, which will be developed in collaboration with Jordan Peele. A teaser trailer showcased increasingly distressing shots of its cast, including Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier.

Capcom announced the latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, confirming its release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2025, while Embark shadow dropped the release of its competitive shooter The Finals, available to play on PC now.

Last night's ceremony included even more reveals for major titles, including:

Ikumi Nakamura showcased the first project, Kemuri , developed by her new studio Unseen after leaving Tango Gameworks in 2019

, developed by her new studio Unseen after leaving Tango Gameworks in 2019 Square Enix presented a new instalment of the Mana series with Visions of Mana , coming to on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2024

, coming to on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2024 Arkane Studios' revealed that development has begun on Marvel's Blade

Starbreeze Studios is remaking 2013's Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons , coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 28, 2024

, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 28, 2024 Lightspeed LA announced its first title Last Sentinel , an open-world game set in a cyberpunk-infused Tokyo

, an open-world game set in a cyberpunk-infused Tokyo Sega announced five new games based on classic IP all currently in development, including Jet Set Radio , Shinobi , Golden Axe , Streets of Rage , and Crazy Taxi

, , , , and No Man's Sky developer Hello Games showcased the trailer for its next project, the open-world fantasy multiplayer game Light No Fire

Don't Nod gave a first look at its next IP – Lost Records: Bloom and Rage . Set to be available on PC, Xbox and PS5, it focuses on a group of friends who reunite in seemingly supernatural circumstances

. Set to be available on PC, Xbox and PS5, it focuses on a group of friends who reunite in seemingly supernatural circumstances Budokai Tenkaichi shared a new trailer for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero , revealing its official title

, revealing its official title Ex-Bioware developers Archetype Entertainment presented a trailer for its sci-fi RPG Exodus, featuring Matthew McConaughey

Saber Interactive is working on Jurassic Park: Survival

Supermassive Games revealed a new Dead by Daylight spin-off called The Casting of Frank Stone

Saber Interactive showed a first-look of Jurassic Park Survival , a first-person title set on Isla Nublar

, a first-person title set on Isla Nublar Former Payday developer 10 Chambers revealed a new heist game called Den of Wolves . 10 Chambers also debuted the GTFO Final Chapter trailer

. 10 Chambers also debuted the trailer Color Gray Games revealed Rise of the Golden Idol , sequel to The Case of the Golden Idol which will be available on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch

, sequel to The Case of the Golden Idol which will be available on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch Surgent Studios, the studio founded by Assassin's Creed actor Abubakar Salim, revealed its 2D sidescroller Tales of Kenzera: Zau , out April 23, 2024

, out April 23, 2024 Seasun Games showcased their latest multiplayer game Mecha Break

Sharkmob announced that extraction shooter Exoborne is currently in development for PC and console

is currently in development for PC and console Nexon's The First Descendant is set to get a full release in summer 2024

is set to get a full release in summer 2024 Neople dropped the first trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Indie developer Daniel Mullins Games revealed the sequel to Pony Island, called Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

The Odd Gentlemen shared a first look at Harmonium: The Musical , a game told through American sign language

, a game told through American sign language Rocksteady Studios provided a new look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Motion Twin revealed its next title Windblown , a roguelite expected to launch next year on Steam Early Access

, a roguelite expected to launch next year on Steam Early Access 2D Boy announced World of Goo 2 , following on from 2008's World of Goo

, following on from 2008's World of Goo Gryphline revealed that Arknights: Endfield is coming to PS5, with PC international testing to begin on January 11, 2024

is coming to PS5, with PC international testing to begin on January 11, 2024 Bilibili showcased a new trailer for The Matchless Kung Fu , which is currently in Early Access on PC

, which is currently in Early Access on PC Ninja Theory shared a new gameplay trailer for Hellblade: Senua's Saga with no confirmed release date

with no confirmed release date Moon Studios revealed its next game, No Rest for the Wicked , which will start Early Access on PC in early 2024 with a full release later expected on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5

, which will start Early Access on PC in early 2024 with a full release later expected on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 House House announced their new title Big Walk, coming in 2025

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin was dated for March 2024

A dozen games were given launch dates during The Game Awards, such as:

Ready or Not leaving Early Access (December 13)

leaving Early Access (December 13) Stormgate coming to Early Access (Summer 2024)

coming to Early Access (Summer 2024) Asgard's Wrath coming to Meta Quest (December 15)

coming to Meta Quest (December 15) Skull and Bones (February 16, 2024)

(February 16, 2024) As Dusk Falls on PS4 and PS5 (March 7, 2024)

on PS4 and PS5 (March 7, 2024) Rise of Ronin on PS5 (March 22, 2024)

on PS5 (March 22, 2024) Black Myth: WuKong (August 20, 2024)

(August 20, 2024) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (September 9, 2024)

(September 9, 2024) The First Descendant (Summer 2024)

(Summer 2024) Zenless Zone launching on PC and Mac (2024)

launching on PC and Mac (2024) Thrasher on PC (2024)

on PC (2024) Usual June (2025)

Two DLCs and additional content for major titles were announced during last night's ceremony, including free DLC for God of War Ragnarök titled Valhalla launching on December 12.

Alan Wake 2 co-director Kyle Rowley revealed that its new game plus mode, called 'The Final Draft,' will launch on December 11 and will feature an alternative narrative, a new ending, and a 'Nightmare' difficulty mode like the first instalment of Alan Wake.

Square Enix also revealed DLC for Final Fantasy 16, titled Echoes of the Fallen and the Rising Tide, launching in Spring 2024.

You can check out the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2023 here.