The GamesIndustry.biz team gather around their mics to reflect on this year's cavalcade of video game showcases.

We've already shared our favourite indie titles from the likes of Summer Game Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, Day of the Devs, Wholesome Direct and more, while Chris Dring reviewed his experience of the first physical Summer Game Fest event.

Now we discuss the overall line-up of the week-and-a-bit, our personal highlights, areas where we'd like to see improvement, and how we think this collection of events might evolve if the central pillar of E3 does not return.

You can listen via the player below, download the episode here, or subscribe to our feed, available via Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Overcast, Player FM, TuneIn and other widely-used podcast platforms.

Music composed by Thomas Marchant. Episode mastered by Alix Attenborough.