The GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work UK Awards 2023 in pictures

The GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work UK Awards returned to London last week, this time hosted at BAFTA's Piccadilly headquarters.

As always, the awards celebrated excellence in key areas and the companies that best support their staff as well as addressing the issues that impact games professionals around the globe.

There were 25 winners in the small, mid-sized and large company categories this year, plus special trophies for companies going above and beyond is specific areas, such as supporting diversity, combating climate change, working with the next generation of talent, charity work, looking after the mental and physical health of staff and more.

The event also hosted the G Into Gaming Award once again, which is handed to someone who has been supporting women in video games. The awards were held in the afternoon following our inaugural HR Summit.

