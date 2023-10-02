GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit: The event in pictures

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Last week, GamesIndustry.biz held is inaugural HR Summit at BAFTA's headquarters in London, with around 200 industry professionals in attendance.

Hosted in the morning before the 2023 Best Places To Work UK Awards, the summit featured a range of presentations, panels and roundtables, kicked off by a keynote from Ubisoft's chief people officer Anika Grant.

Subjects discussed included four-day working weeks, internships and educations, giving staff a sense of belonging and a remote or hybrid studio, attracting talent outside of games, looking after your team's mental health, and more.

You can check out some of the photos from the day below, or look through the full gallery on Facebook.

The GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit 2023 was sponsored by Amiqus, Lighthouse Games, Rocksteady and Mastered.