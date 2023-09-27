Here are the winners of the UK Best Places To Work Awards 2023

The winners of the 2023 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards for the UK have been revealed, with the prizes given during a ceremony held today at BAFTA in London.

The awards, now in their seventh year, aim to make the video games industry a better place to work in by celebrating the companies that best support their staff and address the issues that continue to be raised by games professionals around the world.

Winners are decided primarily by an employee survey, as well as information provided by the company itself. In total, over 100 UK games companies signed up for this year's awards. For more information on how the awards are judged, you can read our guide here.

This year, 25 winners were crowned across three categories depending on their size: small companies (between ten and 50 employees), mid-sized (between 50 and 200), and large (over 200 staff).

Meanwhile, special trophies were handed out to companies that excel in specific areas, such as supporting diversity, combating climate change, working with the next generation of talent, charity work, looking after the mental and physical health of staff and more.

The event also hosted the G Into Gaming Award once again, which is handed to someone who has been supporting women in video games, and this year was won by Gina Jackson.

The 2023 UK Best Places To Work Awards winners are:

Best Large Companies (presented by Lighthouse Games)

NaturalMotion Games

Playground Games

Rare

Sports Interactive

Best Mid-Sized Companies (presented by Playground Games)

Atomhawk

Bulkhead

D3T + Coconut Lizard

Electric Square/Lively

Expression Games

Hutch

PlayStation London Studio

Playtonic Games

Roll7

Space Ape Games

Trailmix Games

Wushu Studios

Best Small Companies (presented by Hutch Games)

Fuse Games Limited

ICO Partners

Indigo Pearl

Lighthouse Games

Maverick Games

Mojiworks

Ripstone

Snap Finger Click

ustwo games

SPECIAL AWARDS

G into Gaming Award (presented by Amiqus)

Gina Jackson, OBE

The Corporate Social Responsibility Award (presented by SpecialEffect)

Finalists:

Playground Games

PlayStation London Studio

Playtonic

Rocksteady

ustwo games

Winner: Rocksteady

The Health and Wellbeing Award (presented by nDreams)

Finalists:

D3T/Coconut Lizard

Electric Square/Lively

Rare

Ripstone

ustwo games

Winner: Rare

The Environmental Award (presented by Games London)

Finalists:

Rocksteady

Space Ape Games

Sports Interactive

Sumo Group

ustwo games

Winner: ustwo games

The Education Award (presented by Double Eleven)

Finalists:

10:10 Games

D3T/Coconut Lizard

Huey Games

nDreams

Rocksteady

Sumo Group

Winner: nDreams

The Diversity Award (presented by Ico Partners)

Finalists:

Failbetter Games

Netspeak Games

PlayStation London Studio

Sumo Group/Atomhawk

ustwo games

Winner: PlayStation London Studio

UK Best Boss 2023 (presented by Rocksteady)

Finalists:

Chris Mehers, Futurlab

Errol Ismail, Expression Games

John Tearle, Flix Interactive

Louise Andrew, D3T

Maria Sayans, ustwo

Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite Games

Winner: Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite Games