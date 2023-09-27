Here are the winners of the UK Best Places To Work Awards 2023
Ustwo, Rare, PlayStation London Studio all bring home two awards, Simon Iwaniszak from Red Kite wins Best Boss
The winners of the 2023 GamesIndustry.biz Best Places To Work Awards for the UK have been revealed, with the prizes given during a ceremony held today at BAFTA in London.
The awards, now in their seventh year, aim to make the video games industry a better place to work in by celebrating the companies that best support their staff and address the issues that continue to be raised by games professionals around the world.
Winners are decided primarily by an employee survey, as well as information provided by the company itself. In total, over 100 UK games companies signed up for this year's awards. For more information on how the awards are judged, you can read our guide here.
This year, 25 winners were crowned across three categories depending on their size: small companies (between ten and 50 employees), mid-sized (between 50 and 200), and large (over 200 staff).
Meanwhile, special trophies were handed out to companies that excel in specific areas, such as supporting diversity, combating climate change, working with the next generation of talent, charity work, looking after the mental and physical health of staff and more.
The event also hosted the G Into Gaming Award once again, which is handed to someone who has been supporting women in video games, and this year was won by Gina Jackson.
The 2023 UK Best Places To Work Awards winners are:
Best Large Companies (presented by Lighthouse Games)
- NaturalMotion Games
- Playground Games
- Rare
- Sports Interactive
Best Mid-Sized Companies (presented by Playground Games)
- Atomhawk
- Bulkhead
- D3T + Coconut Lizard
- Electric Square/Lively
- Expression Games
- Hutch
- PlayStation London Studio
- Playtonic Games
- Roll7
- Space Ape Games
- Trailmix Games
- Wushu Studios
Best Small Companies (presented by Hutch Games)
- Fuse Games Limited
- ICO Partners
- Indigo Pearl
- Lighthouse Games
- Maverick Games
- Mojiworks
- Ripstone
- Snap Finger Click
- ustwo games
SPECIAL AWARDS
G into Gaming Award (presented by Amiqus)
Gina Jackson, OBE
The Corporate Social Responsibility Award (presented by SpecialEffect)
Finalists:
- Playground Games
- PlayStation London Studio
- Playtonic
- Rocksteady
- ustwo games
Winner: Rocksteady
The Health and Wellbeing Award (presented by nDreams)
Finalists:
- D3T/Coconut Lizard
- Electric Square/Lively
- Rare
- Ripstone
- ustwo games
Winner: Rare
The Environmental Award (presented by Games London)
Finalists:
- Rocksteady
- Space Ape Games
- Sports Interactive
- Sumo Group
- ustwo games
Winner: ustwo games
The Education Award (presented by Double Eleven)
Finalists:
- 10:10 Games
- D3T/Coconut Lizard
- Huey Games
- nDreams
- Rocksteady
- Sumo Group
Winner: nDreams
The Diversity Award (presented by Ico Partners)
Finalists:
- Failbetter Games
- Netspeak Games
- PlayStation London Studio
- Sumo Group/Atomhawk
- ustwo games
Winner: PlayStation London Studio
UK Best Boss 2023 (presented by Rocksteady)
Finalists:
- Chris Mehers, Futurlab
- Errol Ismail, Expression Games
- John Tearle, Flix Interactive
- Louise Andrew, D3T
- Maria Sayans, ustwo
- Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite Games
Winner: Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite Games
