The complete collection of GamesIndustry.biz's Get into Games guides

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

For the past two weeks, we've been publishing a series of articles and videos aimed at students, designed to offer insight on life in the games industry and advice on how to get into the business – all under the banner of our Get into Games special.

The full series, sponsored by Wrexham University, can be found below, covering everything from how to get into certain fields (such as voice acting, art and video game production) to advice on going through the jobs application process.

Each of the articles is based on a talk from the GamesIndustry.biz Academy Zone at EGX 2023 and you can watch the full discussions, either in the article or on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel.

The GamesIndustry.biz Academy will continue publish advice on how to level up your career and find your place in the games industry via the 'Working in games' section.

Industry workers from minority backgrounds share advice from their lived experiences on how companies can help more people get into the games industry

Media Molecule's senior game designer Eilidh MacLeod shares advice for helping overcome self-doubt and learn to value your achievements

Media Molecule's Steven Taarland explains the role of a producer, and why it's all about prioritization, trust, and "learning to be comfortable with ambiguity"

Voice actor and coach JD Kelly offers practical advice for those who want to get into voice acting

Media Molecule 2D artist Sinéad Oram sketches out how to score a role in this field of game development

From marketing to funding and community management, there's many roles and careers alongside direct development positions

A panel of experts from Radical Forge discuss the potenital routes into this discipline and how to improve your chances of landing a role

Panel explores how neurodiverse people can succeed in their games career, and what support employers should offer

XR Games' Andy Driver shares his dos and don'ts for kicking off your career

The GamesIndustry.biz Academy has been collating advice on securing a career in video games for several years. Here, you'll find he best of our guides on finding and applying for jobs, all in one place