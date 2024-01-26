The complete collection of GamesIndustry.biz's Get into Games guides
Expert advice and panel discussions helping students and more find their place in the games industry
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
For the past two weeks, we've been publishing a series of articles and videos aimed at students, designed to offer insight on life in the games industry and advice on how to get into the business – all under the banner of our Get into Games special.
The full series, sponsored by Wrexham University, can be found below, covering everything from how to get into certain fields (such as voice acting, art and video game production) to advice on going through the jobs application process.
Each of the articles is based on a talk from the GamesIndustry.biz Academy Zone at EGX 2023 and you can watch the full discussions, either in the article or on the GamesIndustry.biz YouTube channel.
The GamesIndustry.biz Academy will continue publish advice on how to level up your career and find your place in the games industry via the 'Working in games' section.
Reducing barriers for underrepresented groups
Industry workers from minority backgrounds share advice from their lived experiences on how companies can help more people get into the games industry
Ten tips for overcoming imposter syndrome
Media Molecule's senior game designer Eilidh MacLeod shares advice for helping overcome self-doubt and learn to value your achievements
An introduction to video game production
Media Molecule's Steven Taarland explains the role of a producer, and why it's all about prioritization, trust, and "learning to be comfortable with ambiguity"
Seven practical steps to becoming a voice actor in games
Voice actor and coach JD Kelly offers practical advice for those who want to get into voice acting
How to land your dream job in game art
Media Molecule 2D artist Sinéad Oram sketches out how to score a role in this field of game development
How to get into games without making games
From marketing to funding and community management, there's many roles and careers alongside direct development positions
Technical art roles: What they are, and how to get one
A panel of experts from Radical Forge discuss the potenital routes into this discipline and how to improve your chances of landing a role
Navigating neurodiversity: What you need to know about the games industry
Panel explores how neurodiverse people can succeed in their games career, and what support employers should offer
Everything you need to know about applying for your first job in game development
XR Games' Andy Driver shares his dos and don'ts for kicking off your career
Essential guides to start your career in video games
The GamesIndustry.biz Academy has been collating advice on securing a career in video games for several years. Here, you'll find he best of our guides on finding and applying for jobs, all in one place