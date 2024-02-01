Supermassive Games co-founders exit company

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox

Supermassive Games founders, Pete Samuels and Joe Samuels, are stepping down.

In the announcement shared on social media, Samuels said that he will be leaving the games business with his brother.

"My decision is entirely on healthy grounds and hasn't been taken lightly. I am, and always will be, proud of what Joe Samuels and I founded all those years ago and filled with admiration for the Supermassive Team and the amazing things that they have achieved."

Pete Samuels held the position of CEO, while Joe Samuel worked as commercial director before retiring.

During their tenure, the studio released titles such as Man of Medan, Little Hope, and The Devil in Me.

Robert Henrysson, the new CEO of the games firm, will oversee Supermassive's leadership team.