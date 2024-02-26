Supermassive to cut staff by 90

Supermassive Games is poised to lay off approximately 90 employees from the company.

As reported by Bloomberg, per an internal email, The Dark Anthologies Picture maker informed 150 staffers that they are at risk of being cut.

A Supermassive representative said it is "entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues."

Per UK labor laws, an employer must give prior notice before mass layoffs.

The news comes weeks after Supermassive founders, Pete Samuels and Joe Samuels, stepped down from their roles at the studio.

Last month, it was reported that Supermassive's Until Dawn was greenlighted for a movie adaptation.