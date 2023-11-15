Strong release slate can't avoid sales dip in October | US Monthly Charts
Spending down 5% as Spider-Man and Super Mario can't offset the impact of Call of Duty's move back to November
October snapped a five-month streak of year-over-year growth in US consumer spending on games, according to the latest report from Circana.
US consumers spent $4.04 billion on gaming for the month, down 5% year-over-year, the first decline for the industry since another 5% dip in April.
A significant chunk of the decline was driven by shifting release dates for the Call of Duty series. Last year's October numbers benefitted from the launch of the best-selling Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, while this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released in the November reporting period.
This year's October still boasted a strong crop of new releases, with six games debuting in the Top Ten software charts.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 claimed the top spot, relegating Super Mario Bros. Wonder to second place, although their figures aren't quite an apples-to-apples comparison as Circana does not report digital sales of Nintendo first-party titles.
As for other big new releases, Assassin's Creed: Mirage managed third place, while UFC 5, NHL 24, and Sonic Superstars took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots, respectively.
By Circana's numbers, Spider-Man 2 is already the fourth best-selling game of the year, behind only Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Madden NFL 24 in that order.
One new release not included on the chart is the PlayStation version of free-to-play platform Roblox, which Circana said ranked fourth among all PS5 titles for monthly active users, behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Fortnite and Spider-Man 2.
On the mobile front, Circana partner Sensor Tower found consumer spending up 2.1% year-over-year, with Monopoly Go retaining its position as the highest grossing title.
Sensor Tower also singled out Clash of Clans and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes as established games seeing the largest month-over-month revenue growth in October. Clash of Clans jumped eight spots on the highest grossing chart, while Galaxy of Heroes boosted its revenue 66% month-over-month.
Overall consumer spending on game content (including full games, microtransactions, DLC, and subscriptions) was down 4% to $3.56 billion.
Console hardware sales took a particularly big hit for the month, down 23% year-over-year to $327 million, as all current-generation hardware saw double-digit declines in dollar sales year-over-year.
PS5 was the best-selling system whether looking at units or dollar amount, while Switch took second on units sold and Xbox Series X|S was the runner-up when looking at dollars spent.
As for accessories, spending was down 2% to $147 million with the "Midnight Black" PS5 Dual Sense controller drawing the most money from consumers.
Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of October 1 to October 28, data courtesy of Circana:
|Rank
|Last month rank
|Title
|1
|NEW
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|2
|NEW
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder*
|3
|NEW
|Assassin's Creed: Mirage
|4
|4
|Madden NFL 24
|5
|3
|EA Sports FC 24
|6
|2
|Mortal Kombat 1
|7
|NEW
|UFC 5
|8
|NEW
|NHL 24
|9
|NEW
|Sonic Superstars
|10
|9
|Hogwarts Legacy
|11
|10
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|12
|NEW
|Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
|13
|6
|NBA 2K24*
|14
|1
|Starfield
|15
|18
|Elden Ring
|16
|7
|The Crew: Motorfest
|17
|NEW
|Forza Motorsport (2023)
|18
|11
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|19
|14
|Minecraft
|20
|NEW
|Lords of the Fallen (2023)*
*Digital sales not included
Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox