US game spending dips 5% in April | US Monthly Charts

Circana figures have Star Wars Jedi: Survivor topping the sales chart, with Dead Island 2 debuting in second
During April, US consumer spending on games reached $4.1 billion, a 5% decline year-on-year, according to the latest Circana data.
Software hit $3.6 billion during the month, as the segment was down 6% compared to last year's performance.
Consumer spending for the month on hardware was up 7% year-on-year as it amassed $367 million.
Sony's PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform for dollar sales. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch led hardware in units sold.
Accessory spending was flat year-over-year, totaling $158 million during April. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral for the month.
EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted as April's best-selling game, whereas Plaion's Dead Island 2 premiered in second, and Sony's MLB: The Show 23 was the third best-selling for the month.
April also saw five new releases making up the US's top 20-selling titles, including three remakes/compliations.
Among the new releases was Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection debuting as the eighth best-selling title. Meanwhile, Square Enix's Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle premiered as the fourteenth best-seller, and Nintendo's Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp followed as the fifteenth.
Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of April 2 to April 29, data courtesy of Circana:
|Rank
|Last month rank
|Title
|1
|New
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|2
|New
|Dead Island 2
|3
|3
|MLB: The Show 23^
|4
|1
|Resident Evil 4 Remake
|5
|4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|6
|2
|Hogwarts Legacy
|7
|New
|PGA Tour
|8
|New
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|9
|6
|FIFA 23
|10
|10
|Mario Kart 8*
|11
|New
|Minecraft Legends
|12
|8
|Elden Ring
|13
|11
|Minecraft
|14
|New
|Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle
|15
|New
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp*
|16
|23
|New Super Mario Bros.*
|17
|5
|The Last of Us: Part I
|18
|14
|Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
|19
|9
|Madden NFL 23
|20
|26
|Super Mario 3D World*
^Xbox digital sales not included, *Switch digital sales not included.
