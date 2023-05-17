If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

US game spending dips 5% in April | US Monthly Charts

Circana figures have Star Wars Jedi: Survivor topping the sales chart, with Dead Island 2 debuting in second

Jeffrey Rousseau
News by Jeffrey Rousseau Staff Writer
Published on

During April, US consumer spending on games reached $4.1 billion, a 5% decline year-on-year, according to the latest Circana data.

Software hit $3.6 billion during the month, as the segment was down 6% compared to last year's performance.

Consumer spending for the month on hardware was up 7% year-on-year as it amassed $367 million.

Sony's PlayStation 5 was the best-selling platform for dollar sales. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch led hardware in units sold.

Accessory spending was flat year-over-year, totaling $158 million during April. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Black was the top-selling peripheral for the month.

EA's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted as April's best-selling game, whereas Plaion's Dead Island 2 premiered in second, and Sony's MLB: The Show 23 was the third best-selling for the month.

April also saw five new releases making up the US's top 20-selling titles, including three remakes/compliations.

Among the new releases was Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection debuting as the eighth best-selling title. Meanwhile, Square Enix's Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle premiered as the fourteenth best-seller, and Nintendo's Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp followed as the fifteenth.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of April 2 to April 29, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title
1 New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
2 New Dead Island 2
3 3 MLB: The Show 23^
4 1 Resident Evil 4 Remake
5 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
6 2 Hogwarts Legacy
7 New PGA Tour
8 New Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
9 6 FIFA 23
10 10 Mario Kart 8*
11 New Minecraft Legends
12 8 Elden Ring
13 11 Minecraft
14 New Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle
15 New Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp*
16 23 New Super Mario Bros.*
17 5 The Last of Us: Part I
18 14 Pokémon: Scarlet/Violet*
19 9 Madden NFL 23
20 26 Super Mario 3D World*

^Xbox digital sales not included, *Switch digital sales not included.

