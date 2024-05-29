US game spending experienced a 3% decrease in April | US Monthly Charts

Stellar Blade debuted at No.1 in Circana's US charts for April, becoming the 16th best-selling game of 2024 to date.

Shift Up's latest title was the only new release of the month, with Helldivers 2 remaining in second place despite sales falling more than 70% between March and April.

Sea of Thieves rose from No.55 to No.4 after its launch on PlayStation in April, while Fallout 4 jumped from No.87 to fifth place following the success of Amazon's Fallout series.

Continuing on with that success, Fallout 4, 76, and New Vegas were among the most-played games in the US last month.

On the mobile front, Monopoly Go, Royal Match, Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, and Last War Survival topped the charts, with the latter title moving up two places.

"Last War: Survival has continued to climb the rankings and is now a Top 5 game by US consumer spend," said Sensor Tower's Samuel Aune. "It was one of the only three games in the top 10 that saw revenue growth month over month, with Candy Crush Saga and Evony being the other two."

Consumer spending decreased by 3% year-over-year to $4.1 billion, though spending on content (physical and digital games, add-on content, and subscription across all platforms) increased by 2% to $3.7 billion.

There was a significant drop of 43% year-over-year in hardware sales to $208 million, while accessories fell by 4% to $152 million.

All console hardware platforms fell a minimum of 26% year-over-year.

Despite the decrease in sales, PlayStation 5 remained the best-selling hardware platform of April, followed by Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Here are the top 20 selling games from the period of April 7 to May 4, data courtesy of Circana:

Rank Last month rank Title 1 New Stellar Blade 2 2 Helldivers 2 3 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) 4 55 Sea of Thieves 5 87 Fallout 4 6 3 MLB: The Show 24^ 7 1 Dragon's Dogma 2 8 159 Fallout 76 9 10 Hogwarts Legacy 10 12 EA Sports FC 24 11 5 Rise of Ronin 12 167 Grounded 13 13 Minecraft 14 11 Madden NFL 24 15 6 Princess Peach: Showtime!* 16 16 Rainbow Six: Siege [Tom Clancy's] 17 15 Tekken 8 18 18 Mario Kart 8* 19 17 Elden Ring 20 19 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

*Digital sales not included, ^Xbox and Switch digital sales not included.